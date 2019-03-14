DALLAS — Dallas police and SWAT are the scene of a standoff where there was a report of shots fired at a residence off Buena Vista Street near North Fitzhugh Avenue.

A post on Twitter made by the Katy Trail warned residents that part of the trail was closed off between mile marker 117 and Fitzhugh Avenue.

WFAA

Armed officers could be seen turning runners and bikers away not far from the scene of the standoff, which was located about a block away in the 4200 block of Buena Vista Street.

Police said roads were also closed in the area, including part of northbound Buena Vista Street at Fitzhugh Avenue, southbound Buena Vista Street at Oliver Street and Travis Street in the 4200 block at Lee Street.

This is a developing report; more details to come