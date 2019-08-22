GARLAND, Texas — This story has been updated throughout

Garland police say a suspect is now in custody after a shooting on a Garland road left one dead Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say they believe road rage led to the deadly shooting in the area of Northwest Highway between Centerville and Saturn roads.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. A woman in the car was uninjured, Garland police say.

Police haven't released the identity of the suspect and said their investigation into the shooting continues.

