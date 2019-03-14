DALLAS — A 26-year-old man crashed into a car, killing one person, after he was spotted Wednesday in a vehicle stolen during an aggravated robbery the day before, Dallas police said in a warrant for his arrest.

According to police, Benjamin Chavez used an "unknown black object" to threaten a resident and steal his vehicle at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Buckner Boulevard in Dallas.

The following day, an undercover officer spotted the stolen vehicle, with Chavez behind the wheel, in a parking lot in the 2800 block of South Buckner Boulevard.

The officer called for backup and followed the vehicle when it left the lot, the affidavit said.

Responding officers in marked police cars attempted to pull Chavez over in the 8400 block of Nisqually Street, however the suspect refused to pull over.

Dallas police say the marked cars pulled back as an Air One helicopter followed Chavez from above. More than one block north from where police initially attempted to pull the suspect over, Chavez ran a red light and struck a car, killing one inside, at the intersection of Pleasant Drive and Bruton Road.

Chavez attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by police.

Police didn't identify the individual killed in the crash.

Chavez was taken to Dallas police headquarters, where he was charged with aggravated robbery, murder, and evading arrest with serious bodily injury.

The incident remains under investigation.