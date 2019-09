DALLAS — Officials have reopened southbound lanes of I-35E at Ann Arbor following a fatal accident Friday.

Authorities say around midnight a pedestrian was struck by a semi after attempting to cross the freeway.

Crews closed the lanes for several hours as they investigated the fatal accident.

No other details were immediately released.

