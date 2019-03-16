FRISCO, Texas — For 11-year-old Melissa, having a little sister is like having a shadow. 8-year-old Makayla is her best friend. They do everything together, including their daily treatments and medication for cystic fibrosis.

Both girls were born with the genetic disease. It's known that cystic fibrosis patients should stay at least six feet apart.

Dr. Jamie Becker is a pediatric psychologist at Children's Health and UT Southwestern.

"If you put your arms out and someone stands next to you and puts their arms out," Becker said, "that's about how far our kids should stand away from each other."

Becker realizes it is unrealistic sometimes.

"When you have two kids in a household with CF, the rule kind of goes out the window," Becker said.

Melissa and Makayla chose to be close because at a young age, they know they have a disease with no cure. They follow the six-feet rule only if they are sick. Otherwise, they spend time together like any other sisters.

The two spend hours every day breathing in medication, taking pills and shaking out mucus with airway clearance vests.

Their parents, Traci and Paul Liberto, call the girls their warriors.

"Going through this is not easy, but they're strong," Traci Liberto said.

Melissa and Makayla have their own cystic fibrosis support group.

"She always comforts me and she always says I do a good job," Makayla said.

To live six feet apart feels impossible for the girls, so they only do it when absolutely necessary.

"We don't know what the future is going to be," Melissa said. "We don't know if there is going to be a cure, so I say just try to live your best with CF."

The sisters keep each other strong through the constant struggles of cystic fibrosis, even in the times they have to be six feet apart.