DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 81-year-old man.

Authorities say John Rice was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near the 17400 block of Earthwind Drive.

Rice was seen driving a black 2007 Lexus SC430 with license plate number CWF9247 before he went missing, police say.

He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored polo and khakis.

Anyone with information on Rice’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 214-671-4268.

