Saving lives in the sky: Meet the Children's Health Transport Team

For 30 years, these medics have been transporting patients and saving lives. With COVID-19, they've made adjustments, but their jobs continue.

The Children's Health Transport team has been around for 30 years. They're known for helping mostly neonatal and pediatric patients but have flown people of all ages from all across the country.

Michael Latham, a respiratory therapist, describes the transport team as the pinnacle of his career.

"It's truly an honor," he said. "You're there for them on their worst possible day."

The team is equipped with a Sikorsky C++ helicopter and a Citation Encore jet. On the ground, there are 12 neonatal-pediatric equipped ambulances.

"Everything they can do in an ER, for the most part, we can do in our ambulance, in our jet, in our helicopter," said Alex Johnson, a registered nurse on the team.

Every year, they transport more than 7,800 patients.

This year, with COVID-19, their jobs continue, but with adjustments. There is now an increased use of personal protective equipment, and medics are asking more specific questions to families and patients.

Regardless, "we're still picking up patients," Johnson said. "Were still doing what we're supposed to be doing, and we are still making life better for children."

Over the last few months with more children staying at home, the team has seen an increase in trauma cases. There is also an increase in acuity, or how sick the patients are, as many families are waiting longer to bring their children to the hospital.