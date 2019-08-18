RICHARDSON, Texas — A townhouse was completely destroyed in a fire Sunday morning in Richardson, officials say.

The townhouse was under construction when it erupted into flames, officials say.

The fire occurred near East Renner Road and North Plano Road.

Crews say the fire was so large that a plume of smoke could be seen from the highway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

