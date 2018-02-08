RICHARDSON, Texas — The Richardson Independent School District announced Wednesday that as a safety precaution, classes will be canceled on Election Day while schools serve as polling locations.

The district said no classes will be held on Nov. 6, the day of the midterm elections, "due to the security risks."

"The change is being made as a precaution due to the thousands of unregistered visitors who gain access to RISD schools serving as voting locations on Election Day," read an email that was sent to parents.

The email said Nov. 6 will serve as a holiday for students and a development day for staff.

As of Thursday, RISD was the only North Texas district to announce closures on Election Day. However, other districts nationwide have also reported school shutdowns on Nov. 6.

WPBF, out of West Palm Beach, Fla., reported that Palm Beach County schools will also close due to security concerns.

In Oklahoma, several districts said they'll close on Nov. 6 as a way to encourage teachers and staff to vote, according to the Associated Press.

© 2018 WFAA