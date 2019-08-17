A search is underway for a missing man after officials say he fell off a jet ski Friday.

Rescue crews say three people were test driving at jet ski at Lake Ray Hubbard Friday evening. Investigators believe the men were taking turns launching from Rowlett near the 600 block of Cooke Drive.

At one point, police believe the missing man fell off the jet ski. The jet ski returned to the dock without a driver, authorities say.

Friends told officials the man was not wearing a life jacket during the incident.

Game Warden, Rowlett and Dallas Fire crews will continue to search for the missing man throughout the day.

