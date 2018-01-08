DALLAS — The Dallas County justice of the peace removed from the November ballot is now the new Republican candidate for county judge, the county's top elected position.

Brian Hutcheson was removed from the ballot in July over questionable signatures and addresses in his petition to run for re-election.

The executive committee of the Dallas County Republican Party revived Hutcheson as a candidate during an emergency meeting on Tuesday. More than 100 precinct chairs voted unanimously to put Hutcheson back on the ballot, according to two people present.

“There’s tremendous enthusiasm for him in the party,” said Missy Shorey, party chairwoman.

Hutcheson was the focus of a WFAA investigation in February. He needed 250 signatures from supporters to get on the ballot for re-election. But Hutcheson’s petition had addresses that don’t exist and the name of individuals who claim someone signed their name without permission, according to a review by WFAA.

During a trial last month, a retired Republican judge from Palo Pinto County ordered Hutcheson removed from the ballot, saying the questionable signatures resulted in him not having the required amount to run for re-election.

Hutcheson hasn't responded to messages from WFAA about his new candidacy.

In an email to supporters last week, Hutcheson wrote: “…the judge ruled against us, declaring my petitions to be lacking the signatures required to be on the ballot. I do not agree with his findings.”

Hutcheson now replaces former Rowlett Mayor Todd Gottel on the November ballot. Gottel, who led Rowlett through a massive rebuilding phase after an EF3 tornado in 2015, asked to step aside from the county judge’s race.

“The Dallas County Republican Party Executive Committee nominated and approved me to serve as precinct chair, so I can turn my attention to pressing business matters and family,” Gottel wrote on his Facebook page yesterday. “These ballot changes were certified and delivered to the proper authority in compliance with Texas Election Code.”

