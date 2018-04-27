A public visitation on Monday night is planned for Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander Jr., killed in the line of duty last week.

It will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Cathedral Guadalupe on Ross Avenue in Dallas.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall, Texas. The burial will follow the service in the Garden of Honor at Restland Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Restland Funeral Home on 13005 Greenville Avenue in Dallas.

The 27-year-old officer and his partner, Crystal Almeida, were shot while assisting in the arrest of a theft suspect at the Home Depot store in northeast Dallas.

He's the first officer to die in the line of duty since the ambush on July 7, 2016, when five officers were killed. Assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division, he had three years of service.

