Police asking for public's help after man's body pulled from Lake Cliff

A man's body was pulled from Lake Cliff in Oak Cliff Friday night and officials are working to identify him, Dallas police said.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded about 8:45 p.m. to the park at 300 E. Colorado Boulevard.

The man was between 40 and 50 years old. The medical examiner and police are working to identify him. Foul play is not suspected, police said.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-6, medium build with dark hair and clean-shaven face, police said. He was wearing black swimming shorts and had a full back tattoo that reads "Garcia" with an image of the Dallas skyline below it.

"If anyone recognizes or believes they may be able to identify the victim, contact the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at 214-920-5900 select OPTION #1, or Detective D. Grubbs, #9159, at 214-671-3675, or by email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com," Dallas police said.