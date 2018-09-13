DALLAS — DART and Dallas police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the rail platform as a train pulled into the LBJ/Central station at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooter, who turned himself in to police, said the victim lunged at him as he attempted to exit the train and that he fired multiple times in self-defense. Witnesses said the pair had been arguing aboard the train before the shooting.

Mark Ball, a spokesman with DART, said the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and shoulder.

Ball reported that the shooter, a man in his 60s, was released after questioning and the case will be referred to a grand jury.

Orange and Red line rail passengers were bused around the station while it remained closed for crime scene investigation and clean-up.

