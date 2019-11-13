DALLAS — It's already a prime location and in the next three years, Timothy Barton plans to place a premier luxury hotel along Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas.

The founder and chief executive officer of Dallas-based JMJ Development said Tuesday he plans to open a Mandarin Oriental Hotel as part of a 25-story mixed-use high rise.

The luxury hospitality brand would be the fifth location in the U.S. for Mandarin Oriental and the first ever in Texas.

Dallas-based JMJ Development owns the building currently located at 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard. The building will be demolished to make way for the new development.

Barton says the terrace concept overlooking Turtle Creek will remain.

"We worked with all our architects and designers to make sure this beautiful lawn in front stays exactly where it is and we don’t touch that beautiful greenery," Barton said. "That was really important to us."

The hotel will have 176 guest rooms and suites and four restaurants. Additionally, there will be 100 residences included.

"That Turtle Creek site is so special, and it is time for us to do something for a legacy project here in Dallas," Barton said.

Barton said construction of the hotel will take approximately 30 months, with an opening date likely in late 2022.

