GARLAND, Texas — A person was shot in a possible road rage incident Thursday afternoon near a highway in Garland, police say. 

Garland police say the shooting occurred in the area of Northwest Highway between Centerville and Saturn Roads. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said. 

Officers have closed several lanes in the surrounding area while they investigate the crash. 

A spokesperson for Garland police said the shooting may be connected to a possible road rage incident. 

Drivers should seek another route if possible. 

