GARLAND, Texas — A person was shot in a possible road rage incident Thursday afternoon near a highway in Garland, police say.

Garland police say the shooting occurred in the area of Northwest Highway between Centerville and Saturn Roads.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Officers have closed several lanes in the surrounding area while they investigate the crash.

A spokesperson for Garland police said the shooting may be connected to a possible road rage incident.

Drivers should seek another route if possible.

