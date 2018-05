A pedestrian walking alongside the Dallas North Tollway was struck and killed Wednesday evening.

Around 10:10 p.m. for unknown reasons, they were hit near Trinity Mills by a northbound pickup truck. The driver stopped to wait for first responders but the pedestrian did not survive their injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

No other information is available at this time, stay with WFAA for developing updates.

