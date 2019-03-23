DALLAS — An off-duty Dallas officer shot a man after he witnessed an altercation between two men escalate into a shooting late Friday afternoon in the Old Lake Highlands neighborhood.

According to police, the officer was working an off-duty job in the neighborhood and in full uniform when he witnessed a man shoot another man at the intersection of East Lake Highlands Drive and East Northwest Highway.

After a brief foot chase, the officer fired at the suspect, who was struck. The officer wasn't injured.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital in stable location. Authorities only identified the shooter as an 18-year-old male, and the victim as a 24-year-old male.