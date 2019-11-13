DALLAS — In its first official action Tuesday night, Dallas' newest Community Police Oversight Board voted unanimously to look into the death of Diamond Ross.

Ross died in police custody of a drug overdose in August of 2018. The Ross family says police officers did not render appropriate aid at the time. The board members approved examining Ross’ death on the agenda for the next meeting.

Tuesday's meeting had a lot less drama compared to the board's first meeting. That first meeting escalated into chaos when the board told residents there would not be a public comment portion. Tempers flared and it started to get physical between residents and police. At one point, Dallas Police Chief Renée Hall called in an extraction team.

"For her to ask for multiple multiple times for water, for help, no one thought to help her throughout that entire process — my aunt could still be here today if y'all gave her that chance. But you didn't," Ross' niece Kia'tenai Thomas said.

On Tuesday the only emotional moments came during the public comment portion when family members of Ross stepped up to speak. Many residents in attendance again continued their call for board members Janice Coffee and Tami Brown-Rodriguez to resign. Critics who spoke allege that both members do not believe in the necessity of the board.

Other business from the board Tuesday night:

The board appointed three people to determine how to conduct meetings

A presentation was made about the purpose of the board One definition read, "This board is about promoting respect and public trust between residents & Dallas Police."

It was established that the Community Police Oversight Board is an independent oversight agency that can make recommendations and have the ability to launch investigations

