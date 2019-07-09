DALLAS — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash Friday night, police say.

According to Dallas police, the crash occurred around 11:23 p.m. near the 13000 block of Hillcrest Road.

Authorities say an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop after noticing the motorcycle didn't have a tail light.

The officer flashed the vehicle lights and tried to pullover the bike, but the motorcyclist sped off to avoid being stopped, police say.

The officer immediately turned off the lights and continued to drive down Valley View Lane, the road in which the motorcyclist had turned on, police say.

Once on that road, detectives say the officer saw the motorcyclist laying on the ground next to a broken fence.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dallas Fire Rescue.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

