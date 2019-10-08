More than 20 residents in East Dallas were displaced in an overnight fire that was started by a child, officials say.

Around 12:49 a.m., Dallas Fire Rescue crews responded to a 911 call about a fire at the Vineyard at Forest Edge Apartments.

Fire crews say when they arrived at the scene, there was a 2-story apartment that had flames coming through the roof.

Crews quickly evacuated residents and started fighting the blaze. They were able to put out the fire just after 2 a.m., according to Dallas Fire officials.

No major injuries were reported. Officials say a security guard suffered a minor injury while alerting people of the the fire.

A total of 12 units were destroyed by the blaze, according to investigators. The Red Cross is helping the 22 people who were displaced during the incident.

Investigators say the fire was "accidental" and started in the closet in one of the apartments.

The mother of a 7-year-old boy told investigators her son started the fire by “igniting combustibles” while playing with a lighter inside the closet, detectives say.

According to officials, the boy has now been enrolled in the Dallas Fire Rescue Juvenile Firesetter Intervention Program.

