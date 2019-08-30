DALLAS — A search is underway for a 72-year-old man who went missing earlier this week.

Authorities say Freddie Whipple was last heard from around 1 p.m. Monday while at his home near the 3000 block of Singleton Boulevard.

Police say Whipple is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 134 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Whipple is possibly wearing a dark baseball cap, an orange shirt, pants and white tennis shoes.

Police say Whipple could be in danger if not located.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

