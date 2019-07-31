Update: Dallas police confirmed around 6 p.m. Wednesday that Pearl Matthews was located.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman.

Police say Pearl Matthews was last seen around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday near North Jim Miller Road and Samuell Boulevard.

Investigators believe Matthews was driving a gray 2006 Suzuki XL7 with Louisiana Plate #ZLE907.

Matthews is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and black blouse.

Anyone with information on Matthews’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 214-671-4268.