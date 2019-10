Mesquite police confirmed that an officer from their department was involved in a shooting Saturday in Dallas.

The shooting occurred near the 6000 block of Lovett Avenue.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Mesquite did not have any other details about what happened, saying Dallas police would handle the investigation of the incident.

