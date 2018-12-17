Amid the hustle and bustle of downtown Dallas during the holiday season sits a few outdoor tables and chairs.

The volunteers here aren't trying to sign you up for anything, but instead inviting you to reflect on the loss of a loved one or process traumatic grief just under the surface.

You simply grab a ribbon, pickup a pen, and add the name to a remembrance adorned in shades of blue, white and green.

Dallas based Fath & Grief Ministries started the Memorial Arch project in 2016 months after the attack and ambush in downtown Dallas where police officers were killed.

This year the faith-based organization placed the three-week public space for grief at the busy corner of Olive Street and Woodall Rodgers Freeway at the edge of Klyde Warren Park.

Sharon Balch is one of the volunteers for the project.

"It gives someone a chance to just simply name the name of a friend or family member," Balch said. "The holidays are tough, you may have an empty chair at a table or you're going to a Christmas party and suddenly you're going for the first time by yourself."

Faith & Grief Ministries will hold a multi-faith Service of Hope on Tuesday December 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Arch project.

The project will be on display in Kylde Warren Park through December 22.

"It's an opportunity to stop for just a minute, from the fast pace of our lives, and remember," Balch said.

