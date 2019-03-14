DALLAS — A man who fired shots from inside his townhome, spurring a SWAT standoff and partial closure of the Katy Trail, has surrendered, Dallas police said Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at about 10:20 a.m., authorities were first called to the 4200 block of Buena Vista Street, where there were reports of a person firing shots from inside a townhome. At least one of the shots, police said, hit a neighboring building.

Area roads and part of the Katy Trail around Fitzhugh Avenue were closed as SWAT talked with the suspect.

WFAA

Armed officers could be seen turning runners and bikers away not far from the scene of the standoff, which was located about a block away in the 4200 block of Buena Vista Street.

Police said the suspect eventually surrendered peacefully and is expected to be charged with deadly conduct and two counts of aggravated assault.

Authorities said no one was injured.

This is a developing report; more details to come