DALLAS — Dallas police are seeking help from the public in finding a missing man from North Oak Cliff.

Police say around between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a friend received text messages from Kareem Bowers, 36, that caused the friend to fear for Bowers' safety.

Bowers' friend called police and requested a welfare check, authorities say.

Officers went to a residence in the 300 block of North Oak Cliff Boulevard but police were unable to locate Bowers.

Bowers is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Bowers may be a danger to himself if not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or DPD at 214-671-4268.