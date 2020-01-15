DALLAS — A man was taken to Dallas Presbyterian in critical condition Tuesday night after being shot by a passenger in the backseat of his car near U.S. 75 and Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Dallas police said.

A passenger in the backseat of a vehicle was trying to unload a gun when it fired and hit the driver, police said. The passenger who had the gun is now in police custody, authorities said.

