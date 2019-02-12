A man was found shot to death Saturday night on an east Oak Cliff street, police said.

Dallas police found Marlon Dewayne Bell, 44, lying dead in the 2200 block of Gallatin Street at 8:47 p.m. Saturday after responding to a welfare check. Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Nobody is in custody yet, and the case is ongoing, police said.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit asks anyone with information to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or via email at patty.belew@dallascityhall.com. Refer to Case No. 241138-2019.

More on WFAA: