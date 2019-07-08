DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a 21-year-old man Monday for threatening an officer who was in full uniform and working off duty at a Walmart in North Dallas.

According an arrest affidavit, Kemetrick Sykes walked up to the officer who thought he was stealing and stated, “I’ll kill you, punk expletive, mother expletive!"

Sykes was told to leave the store, but then came back, according to the affidavit.

“He returned and threatened the officer again multiple times,” according to the affidavit. “Sykes kept his hand near his waistband during the incident.”

Dallas police issued a fusion bulletin because once police arrested Sykes they found two guns on him.

They also held two other people with him at gunpoint during the ordeal and arrested one.

Dallas First Assistant Chief David Pughes has issued two safety bulletins for officers in recent days.

Officers began receiving death threats last week after a video surfaced of a man who died in police custody.

RELATED: Dallas officers receive death threats after body-cam video of Tony Timpa's in-custody death goes viral

Pughes also cited the danger officers and citizens face in light of the mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio.

“We recognize these incidents are tragic, life shattering and touch us all. Our prayers go out to the families of those who were victims of these horrific attacks. We also salute our fellow law enforcement officers who faced the danger without hesitation and prevented further casualties. With that being said, I continue to each and every one of you to use extreme caution and remain vigilant as you perform your duties.”

RELATED: 22 victims of El Paso Walmart shooting identified

"That is just something we deal with every day. We never know who has a weapon and what their intentions are so we just have to be safe. that is the main thing to make sure we are safe at all times to make sure citizens around us are safe at all times,” said Sheldon Smith, President of the National Black Police Association.”

Sykes was arrested for terroristic threat against a public servant.

More on WFAA: