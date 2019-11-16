DALLAS — An award-winning film director/writer/producer is in jail and will face a charge of indecency of a child, police say.
Authorities say a juvenile victim reported an incident involving 59-year-old Ali Bijannia (as known as Alin Bijan) in September.
Dallas police searched a film studio that Bijannia used last week. Detectives say during their investigation they obtained a warrant for Bijannia’s arrest.
Bijannia turned himself in Dallas Police Headquarters on Nov. 15.
He remains in jail in lieu of a $40,000 bail.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
