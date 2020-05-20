Keeping people together with flowers during COVID-19

When people are told to be physically apart, the team at McShan Florist is working to keep people together.

Jodi McShan is vice president of the business. Her grandparents started it in 1948.

For the last two months, she said business has been steady, doing no-contact delivery.

"We are busier than we were this time last year, which is a blessing," she said.

McShan said operations have changed due to the pandemic. Certain flowers are harder to come by.

"Sometimes we have a normal order that comes in with a certain variety of white roses, and that white rose is no longer in production because of COVID so we've had to adjust what we're ordering."

Shipping has also been slower, especially from overseas. McShan said her customers have been very understanding.

"They became more understanding of our supply needs and requirements, but also they are happy that we are here to provide a service," she said.

She said the customer notes attached to the bouquet are also sweeter and more affectionate.

"It's a lot more emotion and a lot more feeling in the notes than we have seen in the past," she said.

McShan believes the pandemic has helped people realize what is important in their lives. She is glad her flowers and gifts can help brighten their days.