DALLAS — There are 240 beds are set up right now by the Department of Defense in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to activate as a pop-up hospital for coronavirus patients if the need arises.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has maintained the plan is to use it as a “step-down” facility for COVID-19 patients who can leave the hospital but may not be able to go home yet.

But the last 24 hours has instead brought confusion between Jenkins and the office of Governor Greg Abbott.

The governor’s chief of staff Luis Saenz sent a letter Sunday warning the federal government would move the hospital out of Dallas if the county doesn’t use it.

On Monday, Jenkins responded in a letter, saying the idea Dallas County won’t use the convention center “is completely false.”

“We do not appear to have open lines of communication between the county and the Governor’s office during this critical time,” Jenkins said.

During an update on Texas’ response to the pandemic Monday, Abbott confirmed a lack of direct communication with Jenkins.

“He has attempted to communicate through social media and I communicated through the form of a letter,” Abbott said. “According to my office, we’ve had zero inquiries or phone calls from the Dallas County Judge, ever, with regard to COVID-19.”

Jenkins during a press update on Sunday afternoon said he had not had a one-on-one conversation with Abbott since the pandemic began.

In his letter Monday, Jenkins said Dallas County is, in fact, ready to fund needed support for the Federal Medical Station, one of two set up in Texas, and that county commissioners on Tuesday will vote on a proposal to fund “wrap-around services” like security, lab and transportation resources.

Jenkins closed his letter telling Saenz that his phone is open to him and Abbott at any time.

“Instead of drafting letters, I ask that you utilize the telephone for communication and coordination,” Jenkins said.

