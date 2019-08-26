DALLAS — Dallas Police Department Chief Renee Hall returned to work Monday morning after more than a month-long leave of absence.

Hall's leave began on July 10. The department said Hall had surgery for a health issue she learned about in January.

Monday morning, DPD posted a video to its Twitter account of Chief Hall driving through a parking garage. Once she got out of the vehicle, she thanked the community and City Manager T.C. Broadnax.

“I just want to thank the community and everyone for their well wishes. I just want to make sure you guys know how appreciative I am for your support, well wishes, and love. I want to take the opportunity to thank Chief Pughes, the executive team and of course men and women here on this great police department, who followed the plan that I left before I went off on medical leave. You guys made your adjustments. Now it’s time for me to get in here, do the work, cause we still have a lot of work to do. So I’m ready, excited and I’ll see you guys shortly.”

