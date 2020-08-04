DALLAS — A group of volunteers has distributed meals to students across Dallas Independent School District all year -- but now they're trying to get the word out that they're providing lunch meals amid the coronavirus pandemic. Students can now have convenient and daily access to a free and nutritious lunch at multiple locations.

Hunger Busters is expanding its meal distribution program to five locations across Dallas.

"We’re seeing a lot of kids and families coming by here that are pretty much in need of food," said Jason Garza, Vice President of Operations for Hunger Busters.

The nonprofit provides about 10,000 meals to Dallas ISD students throughout the year.

Now, Hunger Busters is operating lunch distribution stands outside its headquarters in West Dallas and at four neighborhood businesses across the city.

"Currently right now, because of the pandemic that’s going on right now, we’re doing about 6,000 meals," Garza explained.

"The good thing about Hunger Busters and the other locations that we have set up, We’re available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up meals," Garza said.

Dallas ISD continues offering grab-and-go meals at select locations. However, some families claim there are challenges picking up those meals. Among the issues they say there are transportation concerns and language barriers at some sites.

The daily lunch option from Hunger Busters includes a sandwich, two servings of fruit, and several snacks.

The meals can be picked up each day from the following locations in Dallas:

Hunger Busters, 3166 Sylvan Avenue

Lakewest Family YMCA, 3737 Goldman Street

Pizza Inn, 4304 Live Oak Street

Los Rieles, 4930 Military Parkway

Village Bridge Center, 2111 S. Second Avenue

