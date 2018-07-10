More than one hundred people mourned, cried and lit candles at a vigil Saturday for a 12-year old girl killed in a Mesquite school bus crash.

Jazmine Alfaro died Wednesday when the bus she was riding in lost control on Lawson Road near Cartwright Road, struck a utility pole and slid into a ditch.

A power supply line from the pole then ignited the bus, according to a police report. 41 students made it out of the bus, but Alfaro was trapped inside.

On Saturday, Family Cathedral in Mesquite filled to capacity with members of the community, classmates, friends and family of Alfaro.

Jeanette Flores came with her son who escaped the bus crash on Wednesday. She says she is still struggling to comprehend how the sequence of events that took Alfaro's life happened.

"When we got to the scene there was just confusion," Alfaro said. "We had to park our car, and then I ran. I ran and ran and ran. I've never been so terrified in my life."

Candance Strawn was of many that didn't Alfaro or her family personally, but was still very much affected by the crash. Strawn says her brother-in-law, a student at Terry Middle School was also on the bus.

"I can't imagine how Jazmine's mother is feeling," Strawn said. "You put your child on a bus never imagining anything like this could happen."

© 2018 WFAA