How are your kids mentally coping with COVID-19?

With schools and playgrounds closed, staying at home is the new routine for kids. Children's Health says mental health care is critical.

DALLAS — The conversation around mental health is important, especially during COVID-19. According to Children's Health, kids are at a higher risk of depression and anxiety due to drastic changes in routines.

Places like playgrounds and schools remain closed.

"There has been a disruption to their routine," said Jason Isham, director of integrated behavioral health at Children's Health. "It's okay to be sad about missing a milestone."

But Isham said if the sadness goes longer than two weeks, families should consider seeking professional help.

The hospital has a program called School-Based TeleBehavioral Health. It partners with several districts across North Texas, and offers immediate access to a mental health professionals when students need it.

For those who don't go to a partnered school, they can access virtual care through the Children's Health VirtualVisit app.

Isham said there are certain changes in behavior to look for. Pay attention to your child's sleep patterns, eating habits, relationships within the family and with peers. If your child is being isolated or acting out more than usual, keep any eye on them.

"It can be as straightforward as their grades starting to slip," he said. Or if your child is normally active and moving, note any sudden changes in energy.

He said disappointment is normal, especially during the pandemic, as many kids are missing birthday parties or graduation celebrations. Isham suggests finding creative ways to celebrate your child's accomplishments and remind them of their success.