The National Rifle Convention's annual meeting has wrapped up and the numbers are in.
The city manager, T.C. Broadnax says the convention cost the force $575,000.
The price tag includes providing public safety officers for the rallies that popped up, protest, counter-protests traffic control and security for President Trump and Vice President Pence's arrival in Dallas.
Additionally, the NRA hired 400 off-duty police officers to secure the inside and outside of the convention center.
More than 87,000 people attended the convention, according to the NRA. This is also the first time a sitting president and vice president attended the convention.
© 2018 WFAA