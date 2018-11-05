The National Rifle Convention's annual meeting has wrapped up and the numbers are in.

The city manager, T.C. Broadnax says the convention cost the force $575,000.

The price tag includes providing public safety officers for the rallies that popped up, protest, counter-protests traffic control and security for President Trump and Vice President Pence's arrival in Dallas.

Additionally, the NRA hired 400 off-duty police officers to secure the inside and outside of the convention center.

More than 87,000 people attended the convention, according to the NRA. This is also the first time a sitting president and vice president attended the convention.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump and @VP Mike Pence for making the @NRA meeting the BIGGEST and BEST in our 147 year history!! 87,174 patriots gathered last weekend to celebrate American Freedom! #MAGA #2A pic.twitter.com/VxWstdUleY — Chris Cox (@ChrisCoxNRA) May 9, 2018

