MESQUITE, Texas – A large group of pastors from the Dallas area gathered for a rare meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The African American pastors’ round-table discussion was an opportunity for the faith leaders to talk about issues affecting their congregations.

The round-table discussion was held at Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church on Thursday, May 10. Organizer Ron Price described the meeting as an opportunity for the governor to meet community leaders who probably would never meet.

“It’s an opportunity for him to dialogue with people with fresh and new ideas. Not the recycled old stuff we’ve been hearing for 20 or 30 years. But new stuff," Price said.

The afternoon began with a brief presentation from students, followed by a closed-door discussion with 41 pastors that lasted about an hour.

“I wanted to make sure that they understand that we are all working together,” Governor Abbott explained. “I’m Governor of all Texans, and I wanted to come here and find out what is it that I can do to help improve their parishioners, their communities. The people that they are pastors of.”

Participants say the group exchanged ideas about education, economic development, and opportunity zones among other things. The governor said he made it a point to discuss goals for increasing teacher pay, more school funding, and initiatives for early childhood education during the next legislative session.

”The next steps are we’re all going to be working together to forge a pathway that’s going to be helping all communities,” Gov. Abbott explained. “We really want to see strategies that are going to be uplifting, especially those who’ve been left behind in our schools.”

Organizers say the round-table discussions will not end here. They plan to continue the initiative in communities across the State of Texas.

© 2018 WFAA