GARLAND, Texas — A Garland woman is still stunned that she survived a harrowing crash on I-30 Monday afternoon.

Ana Montano's car was wedged between a semi-truck and the dividers for the HOV lane.

"I can't even believe myself that I'm alive," she said. "That I'm OK."

It happened Monday just before rush hour on I-30 westbound in Mesquite.

"I saw him getting closer and closer," said Montano,of the 18-wheeler. "Next thing I know, he’s already switching lanes and getting over me, and I thought, 'That’s it.'"

Amazingly, Montano rode out the crash, riding slanted along the dividers until the semi finally stopped. Witnesses stopped and helped her climb to safety, and then she says she spoke to the truck driver.

"I said, 'Don’t worry. It’s just a car. I’m OK. You’re ok,' and I gave him my hand and shook his hand," Montano said. "A lot of people probably would have reacted in an aggressive way, a negative way. That’s not going to give me anything back."

Ana Montano

WFAA

Montano spent the last 24 hours thinking of the strangers who helped her, and the man who’s protecting her, still.

"My dad passed away in 2005," she said. "He has saved me a couple of times."

That and luck are her only explanation for being here to tell the tale.

"I’m just really grateful," she said. "That’s the only thing that keeps running through my head."

There was no word as of 10 p.m. Tuesday whether or not the driver of the semi-truck will face charges.

