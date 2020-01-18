A week before Rory Norman would have turned 2 years old, his community is gathering to remember his too-short life.

The 1-year-old was shot and killed inside his family's home in the early hours of Jan. 5. His birthday is Jan. 24.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, his family and community will come together at Inspiring House of Prayer in Lancaster for his service.

A neighbor described Rory as beautiful and a good boy, and said the family had lived in the house for years.

Rory's death is among at least 10 homicides in Dallas so far in 2020. Last year, the city recorded its highest number since 2005.

The boy's 20-year-old uncle suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the incident.

Police continue to ask for help in identifying the driver of a dark-colored Dodge sedan that drove on Valentine Street around the time Rory was fatally shot.

Dallas police believe the driver or occupants may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting, can contact Det. Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.

