From New York to Dallas: Couple virtually buys home during coronavirus pandemic

Zach McClure and his wife never saw their home in person before buying it. It was all done through virtual tours.

DALLAS — During COVID-19, Ann Andrews says her job has changed significantly. She’s a realtor with O’Brien Property Group. Instead of showing homes in person, she’s giving virtual tours to clients.

Zach McClure is one of her customers in New York. He and his wife used to live in Dallas. They call Texas their home base, and decided now is the time to move back.

Although the realtor and her client have never met in person, they managed to close on the McClure's dream home on Wednesday.

“We did FaceTime tours. We did everything virtually, which is new. It’s exciting and it’s a different way to do business,” Andrews said.

She was able to show them multiple homes.

Andrews says business has been good. A lot of buyers are taking advantage of the low interest rates.

“They change daily, but from what I’m seeing as of today, we’re looking at around 3 to 3.25 percent," Andrews said.

She said she has seen interest rates as low as 2.9 percent during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s exciting and it’s invigorating to be able to see this market still pumping and still going,” she said.

The timing was right for McClure. He never imagined his first time buying a home would be a fully virtual experience but said he felt comfortable.

“We closed on a house yesterday, and we’ll see it for the first time in person tomorrow,” McClure said.