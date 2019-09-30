The City of Ferris is offering a reward for information after someone left a fire hydrant running and drained the city's supply from the water tower.

According to a city spokesperson, they believe the fire hydrant was opened intentionally.



Some residents didn't have water as the water tower took time to refill, and people had to conserve their water supply.

Ferris is about 20 miles south of downtown Dallas.

