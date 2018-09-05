THE COLONY, Texas -- A small part of a neighborhood in The Colony is dealing with a sudden influx of egrets who have come to nest. The egrets have decided to make those nests in the tree that sits in front of the Rojo family home.

"We moved in in January, and they moved in March," Kathy Rojo said referring to the egrets.

Neighbors said it started with a few birds, but then all of a sudden, many had started to nest. Their presence became known very quickly.

"It smells like dead fish in my front yard," said Rojo.

They've nested in a canopy of trees in a neighborhood east of Blair Oaks Drive and along Pemberton Lane. Neighbors say their front yards are nearly impassable.

"My son's been pooped on. We can't park our cars in the street," said neighbor Kevin Brandon.

If the smell wasn't enough, the amount of droppings onto the neighbors' front yards and sidewalks is substantial.

"It looks like there's paint on our sidewalks," said Rojo.

Once Egrets nest, they are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Neighbors say they have been warned by the city already in the event they try to take matters into their own hands.

"We cannot do anything that would disturb the birds," said Brandon.

The neighbors are obviously frustrated. The city says it is taking the issue seriously and looking for solutions. Pam Nelson, the Community Services Director for The Colony, says the egrets are here for the season.

"The babies were born here, so this is home to them," said Nelson.

The hope is they don't come back after this season. The city has a lot more options after the season is over and the birds have moved on.

Estimations are the birds may stay in the area as long as September.

The Colony will have a city council meeting on Tuesday where the council will decide the next steps. The city has also invited a biologist to talk with the council and answer any questions.

© 2018 WFAA