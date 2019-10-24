DALLAS — Pastor Ricardo Brambila of First Mexican Baptist Church hasn't had much sleep or sat down since the tornado destroyed his church on Sunday.

The 101-year-old church first started in downtown Dallas and moved up to west side several decades ago.

"There are generations of people that sat here...they were little," Pastor Brambila said sitting in the middle of rubble and pointing to flattened pews.

The church building is a complete loss and will need a total rebuild.

Thankfully nobody was hurt as the church collapsed onto nearby homes.

RELATED: 'It just crushed me' says Dallas man who held on for life as EF3 tornado passed through him

Normally the church holds a Wednesday prayer service, but because of the tornado the service needed to be moved. Brambila said they decided to hold the service under a tent just a few yards from the church and in the parking lot.

"I think prayer is one of the most powerful things we can do," said Selena Parks who is from Dallas Baptist University.

She and a dozen volunteers spent the day helping the church in any way they could. They set up chairs and swept away all the debris caused by the tornado.

RELATED: 'Warriors': Dallas ISD bounces back after tornadoes touch down across district

The Wednesday prayer service had a strong showing. More than 40 people showed up to sing songs and listen to a message about hope and faith.

"The question in my heart is, why us? Why now?" Brambila asked.

Answers to those questions may take some time.

It is a faith tested, but not taken which happens to be the the story of Job. The pastor says the church Bible that sat in the rubble opened to that very book.

"We just wanna have closure," the pastor said.

A prayers for beginning, the end, and everything in between.

More on WFAA: