DALLAS — Temperatures are expected to climb the next few days and Texans are being asked to conserve electricity.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said some areas of the state will see the highest temperatures so far this season.

As a precaution, Texans are urged to limit electricity between 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

ERCOT shared the following tips on how residents can limit amount of energy they use:

Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees during the peak hours of 2 to 7 p.m.

Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.) to the morning or after 7 p.m.

If you cook indoors from 2 to 7 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker.

Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.

Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 2 and 7 p.m.

The ERCOT president and chief executive officer reminded people that these simple steps can help ensure power is available for Texans.

"When electricity demand and heat reach levels like we expect on Thursday and Friday, we ask Texans to consider taking a few steps to help keep power flowing for all of us," ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said.

