DALLAS — Two people were transported to the hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash Saturday morning, police say.

According to authorities, a driver fled from a state trooper during an attempted traffic stop on the Dallas North Tollway.

The driver, who was in a white Mazda, drove on DNT and eventually exited at Forest Lane, police say.

The suspect then ran a red light at Dallas Parkway and the LBJ Frontage Road. At that point, the Mazda flipped over after being struck by a pickup truck at the intersection, according to police.

The driver and passenger in the Mazda were transported to the hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, according to officials.

No other details were released.

More on WFAA: