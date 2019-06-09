ROWLETT, Texas — Road officials have closed eastbound lanes near the 2500 block of Lakeview Parkway and Highway 66.

Authorities say the area will be closed Friday morning because a commercial vehicle took down two power poles.

There is also a power outage which has resulted in traffic signals not working in the area.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

