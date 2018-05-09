DALLAS — The Dallas Independent School District has lost its executive director of Student Transportation Services merely two weeks into the school year.

According to the district, Kanye Smith submitted his resignation Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson said that it will be effective on September 7.

Smith has accepted a similar position at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in Houston.

Late Tuesday night, the district said that Gloria Maddox-Powell will now serve as the acting executive director.

Smith’s resignation comes after the district launched its own bussing system which includes more than 1,000 employees. The formation is a direct result of Dallas County Schools shutting down.

The busing agency came to an end last November amid a large corruption scandal that led to former Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway pleading guilty to federal charges.

DISD’s busing system has been off to a rocky start. Bus routes aren’t being completed promptly, and the district is dealing with a bus driver shortage.

On Tuesday, DISD said it needed about 100 drivers. At a recent job fair, the district received about 600 applications and said that some accepted applicants have started training this week.

