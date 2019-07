Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 60-year-old woman.

Police say Katrina Reynolds was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday near the 3600 block of Idaho Avenue.

Reynolds is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Reynolds was last seen wearing a black “South Oak Cliff Bears” t-shirt and red pants.

Anyone with information on Reynolds’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 214-671-4268.